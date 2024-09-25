AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Stock Price Up 0.6%

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.29 and last traded at $35.29. 936 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 million, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QPX. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 735.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 121,743 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

About AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF

The AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (QPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to maximize long-term growth through equity exposure while tactically managing downside risk. QPX was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

