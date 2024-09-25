AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Trading Up 0.1%

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.28 and last traded at $31.28. 424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.
AdvisorShares Vice ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $7.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.93.
About AdvisorShares Vice ETF
The AdvisorShares Vice ETF (VICE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US companies involved in alcohol and tobacco, food and beverage, and gaming-related activities. VICE was launched on Dec 12, 2017 and is managed by AdvisorShares.
