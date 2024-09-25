AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 16,751 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,841,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,128,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,265 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Corebridge Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,199,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,997,000 after buying an additional 227,973 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,831,000 after buying an additional 5,157,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,426,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,259,000 after buying an additional 37,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $200,000,012.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,077,548,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,964,738 shares of company stock valued at $400,732,195 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

CRBG stock opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 23.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.62.

Corebridge Financial Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

