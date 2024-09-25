AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 620 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after acquiring an additional 60,842 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,218,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $80.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $80.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

