AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envision Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 177,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,232 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,791,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 110,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 24,925 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 11,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMU opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

