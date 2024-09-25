AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 175.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,299 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,838 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 857,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,786,000 after buying an additional 689,212 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,310,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,203,000 after buying an additional 636,112 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,550,000 after acquiring an additional 530,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,140,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,254,000 after acquiring an additional 323,386 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

