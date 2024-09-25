AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,426 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHYS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 567.7% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $20.67.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

