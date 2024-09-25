AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4,761.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $205,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of CEF stock opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $25.07.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

