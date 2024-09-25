AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in AGCO by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after buying an additional 99,212 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in AGCO by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on AGCO from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael C. Arnold bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,575.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael C. Arnold bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,575.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lange Bob De purchased 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock opened at $96.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $84.35 and a 12-month high of $130.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

