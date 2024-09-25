AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,284 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 336.4% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 71.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.70.

CRH stock opened at $91.49 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $51.59 and a 52-week high of $93.07. The firm has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.92.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

