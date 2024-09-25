AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 16,445 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $645,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 71,386 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 354.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 24,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.4 %

Energy Transfer stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.66. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,188.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200 in the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

