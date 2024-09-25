AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,953 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 123,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 56,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,203,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,081,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,208,000 after purchasing an additional 122,321 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

