AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 41,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $98.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.80 and a twelve month high of $103.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.90.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

