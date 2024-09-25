AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 176,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,269,000 after purchasing an additional 32,963 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $314.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.62. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.41 and a 12 month high of $314.29.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

