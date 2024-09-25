AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 100.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,236 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 37,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.43. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

