AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 78.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,490 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 586.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 37,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 243.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 38,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 27,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth about $4,964,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE ES opened at $66.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.45. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.93.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,464.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

