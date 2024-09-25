AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 88,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after acquiring an additional 38,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IWN opened at $167.53 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $174.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.87 and a 200-day moving average of $157.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

