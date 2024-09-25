AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BLV stock opened at $75.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $76.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.67.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

