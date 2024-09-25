AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 79.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 1.09% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAAR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of FAAR stock opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Profile

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.