AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 20,042 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,042 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,133,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 223,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 39,663 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,077,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,277,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.13. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.74 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.