AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 23,251 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,251 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at about $573,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 176,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 61,805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.09%. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

