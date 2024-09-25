AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,964 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PECO. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.61, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.62 and a 1-year high of $39.08.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.48). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $161.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 267.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.



Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

