AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 837 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. DCF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.0% during the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Alibaba Group by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 160,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after acquiring an additional 111,300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 83.5% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $97.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $246.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $97.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

