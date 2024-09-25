AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,974,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,419,000 after acquiring an additional 46,281 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 577,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,722,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 305.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 137,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 103,603 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of EWX opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.51. The firm has a market cap of $794.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.78 and a 12-month high of $60.73.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.