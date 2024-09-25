AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAUG. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 9.2% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period.

Shares of BAUG opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.00.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

