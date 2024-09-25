AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 17,907 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 79.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,907 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $267.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.13 and a 200 day moving average of $252.86. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $269.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

