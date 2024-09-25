AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FJAN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 100,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 103,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of FJAN opened at $44.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $785.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

