AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in AerCap by 25.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of AerCap by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in AerCap by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in AerCap by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AER opened at $96.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.75.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 42.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

