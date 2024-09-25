Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,325 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 5.4% during the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 58,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 251.2% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 83,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.8% in the second quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 3,013,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $299,210,000 after purchasing an additional 111,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

DIS stock opened at $93.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.49 and its 200 day moving average is $101.59. The stock has a market cap of $170.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

