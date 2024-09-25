Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Increased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Aflac by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Aflac from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Aflac Stock Down 0.8 %

Aflac stock opened at $109.12 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.89 and a 52 week high of $111.14. The stock has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

