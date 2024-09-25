Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Up 1,145.5% in September

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 1,145.5% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Aftermath Silver Stock Up 8.3 %
OTCMKTS:AAGFF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 831,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,038. Aftermath Silver has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.
About Aftermath Silver
