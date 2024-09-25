Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Up 1,145.5% in September

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, an increase of 1,145.5% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aftermath Silver Stock Up 8.3 %

OTCMKTS:AAGFF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 831,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,038. Aftermath Silver has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.

About Aftermath Silver

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and manganese deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru.

