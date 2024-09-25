ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.48

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.48 and last traded at $53.03, with a volume of 983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.97.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.

