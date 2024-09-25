ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Down 84.2% in September

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AGESY stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171. ageas SA/NV has a 12-month low of $37.91 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.

