Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Trading Up 4.7%

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.90 and last traded at $48.78. Approximately 267,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 703,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AGIO

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.09). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.05% and a negative net margin of 1,165.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $474,140.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,358. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,654,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,822,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,926,000 after acquiring an additional 44,583 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,479,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,832,000 after purchasing an additional 137,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,012,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,861,000 after purchasing an additional 388,381 shares during the period.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.