AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Short Interest Update

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 316.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGM Group
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
AGM Group Price Performance
NASDAQ AGMH traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $1.44. 305,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,289. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11. AGM Group has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.20.
AGM Group Company Profile
AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.
Featured Stories
