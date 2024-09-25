Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531,503 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,275 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $100,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,217 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,190 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 49,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 88.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.46. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $84.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

