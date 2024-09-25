Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells C$1,701,300.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 15,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.42, for a total value of C$1,701,300.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock traded up C$0.79 on Wednesday, reaching C$113.67. The stock had a trading volume of 990,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.51. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$59.36 and a 1 year high of C$114.76. The stock has a market cap of C$56.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$106.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$93.74.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.19. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of C$2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 5.5012201 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$105.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

