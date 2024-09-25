Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Down 55.8% in September

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the August 31st total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance

ACGBY stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.74. 40,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,809. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. The firm has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.09.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 19.55%.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile

Agricultural Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

