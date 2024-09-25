Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the August 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Agronomics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AGNMF remained flat at 0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Agronomics has a one year low of 0.06 and a one year high of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.09.
About Agronomics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Agronomics
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Analyst Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Trading Halts Explained
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Palantir Stock Joins the S&P 500; Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.