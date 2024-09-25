AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Trading 4.5% Higher

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.28 and last traded at $0.26. 329,421 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 248,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on AIM ImmunoTech from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

AIM ImmunoTech Trading Up 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 13,952.74% and a negative return on equity of 269.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AIM ImmunoTech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,078,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 7.92% of AIM ImmunoTech as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

Featured Stories

