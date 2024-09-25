Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU) Short Interest Update

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIMAU remained flat at $11.66 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 844. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $12.60.

Get Aimfinity Investment Corp. I alerts:

About Aimfinity Investment Corp. I

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and complete its business combination with technology, hospitality, and consumer services sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimfinity Investment Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.