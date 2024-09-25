Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU) Short Interest Update

Aimfinity Investment Corp. I (NASDAQ:AIMAU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Aimfinity Investment Corp. I Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AIMAU remained flat at $11.66 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 844. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. Aimfinity Investment Corp. I has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $12.60.
About Aimfinity Investment Corp. I
