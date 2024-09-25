Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Air T Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AIRTP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541. Air T has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34.
