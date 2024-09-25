Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Down 88.2% in September

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decrease of 88.2% from the August 31st total of 225,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Airbus Stock Down 1.6 %

EADSY traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.02. The stock had a trading volume of 310,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99. Airbus has a one year low of $31.87 and a one year high of $46.78.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Airbus had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $17.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.46 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

