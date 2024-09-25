Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP) Short Interest Down 57.0% in September

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,300 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the August 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 795,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Airship AI

In other Airship AI news, President Paul M. Allen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airship AI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airship AI stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Airship AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Airship AI Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:AISP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 305,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,332. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. Airship AI has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $14.32.

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Airship AI will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

Featured Articles

