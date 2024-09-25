Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.31

Shares of Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 44 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Aisin Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion for the quarter. Aisin had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aisin Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

