Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Up 847.8% in September

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 847.8% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Akbank T.A.S. stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 15,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,032. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60. Akbank T.A.S. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company's consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

