Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF) Short Interest Update

Aldebaran Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADBRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the August 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aldebaran Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Aldebaran Resources stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 444 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,147. Aldebaran Resources has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.70.

Aldebaran Resources Company Profile

Aldebaran Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. It holds 100% interests in the Rio Grande copper-gold project located in Salta Province, Argentina; the Aguas Calientes, El Camino, Catua, Oscuro, and La Frontera properties in Argentina; and 60% interest in the Altar copper-gold project consisting of nine mining concessions and nine servidumbres located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

