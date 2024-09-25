Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Short Interest Down 98.4% in September

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

ASTLW stock remained flat at $1.83 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,765. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

