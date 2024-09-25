Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Short Interest Down 98.4% in September

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.4% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance
ASTLW stock remained flat at $1.83 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,765. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97.
About Algoma Steel Group
