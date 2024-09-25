Alight Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Alight Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,044,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 14.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 511,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,819,000 after purchasing an additional 63,792 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth $527,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Carvana by 843.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Carvana by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 95,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after buying an additional 35,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $16,846,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,858,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,714,500,748.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $16,846,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,858,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,714,500,748.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $5,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 328,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,457,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,491,866 shares of company stock valued at $349,710,934. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of CVNA opened at $172.72 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $176.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 75.75 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Stephens began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Carvana from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.88.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

