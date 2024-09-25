Alight Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alight Capital Management LP lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.0 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $248.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.33 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $151.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.